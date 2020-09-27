Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Brokerages expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report $441.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.00 million and the lowest is $435.90 million. Teradata posted sales of $459.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE TDC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 838,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 132.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.
