Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGCDF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teranga Gold from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Teranga Gold from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised Teranga Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Teranga Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of TGCDF opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Teranga Gold has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

