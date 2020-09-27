Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce sales of $45.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.71 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $43.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $183.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.90 million to $185.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $195.39 million, with estimates ranging from $190.40 million to $200.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after buying an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,896. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

