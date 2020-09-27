Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.53.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,910,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

