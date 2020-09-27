Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.53.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.92. Tesla has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

