TFI International Inc. (TFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 15th

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

