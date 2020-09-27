TFI International Inc (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 15th

TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

TFI International stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 154,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

