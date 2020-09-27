The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 11,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

