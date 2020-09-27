THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, Coinrail and LBank. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.38 million and $7,821.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005458 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail, LATOKEN and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

