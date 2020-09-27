TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TXMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $383.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

