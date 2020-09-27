THETA (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $605.31 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, WazirX, Hotbit and OKEx. In the last week, THETA has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $605.31 million and approximately $74.42 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.04894682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, Gate.io, Coinbit, Huobi, OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.