Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 293,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,740. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

