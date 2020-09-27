ThoreNext (THX) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $7,852.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00007889 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00099901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.01577675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00195919 BTC.

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,827,544 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

