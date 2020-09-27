Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Hits $288,461.72

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $288,461.72 and approximately $8,507.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.04604895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

