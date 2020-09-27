TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 160.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,401,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after buying an additional 1,477,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 62.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,697,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 653,716 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at about $4,891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 41.9% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 876,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 258,978 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 756,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,952. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.