Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Purchases $11,545.95 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $11,545.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,601.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,868.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $6,497.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $6,662.25.

On Friday, September 4th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $30,895.48.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $31,468.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $32,787.04.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

