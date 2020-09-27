TOP Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $166,130.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00245465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00096167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.01518320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00196276 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

