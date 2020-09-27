Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE TOT opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Total by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Total by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

