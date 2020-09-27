TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of TOWN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 136,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,446. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

