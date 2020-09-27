Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $473.17 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $515.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 190.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,840,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,096 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

