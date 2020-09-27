TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 237.36%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.