Trias Tops 1-Day Volume of $484,678.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Trias token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $484,678.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trias has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

