Tripio (TRIO) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $2.88 million and $349,825.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.50 or 0.04883149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

