TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $509.05 million and approximately $56.68 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, WazirX, Binance and HBUS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00249855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01521596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00196765 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, HBUS, Cryptopia, Kuna, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, WazirX, CoinTiger, Crex24, Bitso, Koinex, Upbit, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.