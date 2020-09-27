Truist Initiates Coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FSKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of FSKR opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

