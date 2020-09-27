Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $59.75 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.53.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,868,856 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $36,840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $41,148,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $30,700,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

