U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.68.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

