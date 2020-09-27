U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.68.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
