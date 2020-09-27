UBS Group Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $152.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

