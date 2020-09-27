UGAS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $556,891.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. UGAS has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $556,891.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.50 or 0.04883149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

