Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $842.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $418,184.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,324.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

