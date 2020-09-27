United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $7.00

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UIHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $268.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.69. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

