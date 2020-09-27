United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,846,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.