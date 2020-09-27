Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

