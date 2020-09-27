Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $65.36 on Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $65.36 or 0.00609519 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $4,275.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.02108913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012370 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,781 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

