UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00011508 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $16.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

