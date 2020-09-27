Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $7.68 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $76.77 million and $41.26 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $7.68 or 0.00071310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 120.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.04894682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

