Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,911. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

