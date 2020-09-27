USDQ (USDQ) Trading Up 0% This Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. USDQ has a market cap of $5.07 million and $462.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00008532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00074488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001311 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000435 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00111238 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.