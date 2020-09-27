Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

NYSE:MTN opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.