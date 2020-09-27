Valor Token Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $197,467.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

