Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.25 ($127.35).

VAR1 opened at €119.20 ($140.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €121.69 and a 200 day moving average of €91.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Varta has a 52-week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52-week high of €138.70 ($163.18).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

