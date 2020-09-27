Velas Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Velas has a market capitalization of $55.31 million and $2.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004361 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001202 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

