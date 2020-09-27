VeriCoin Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $130,999.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,804.76 or 1.00349988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00141735 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,090,725 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

