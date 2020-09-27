Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Veritex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veritex by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.