VideoCoin (VID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $149,084.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $149,084.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

