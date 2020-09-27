Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viewray by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viewray in the first quarter worth $56,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRAY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 1,009,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viewray has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.78.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

