Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,635. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $438.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.