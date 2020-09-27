Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,635. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $438.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.