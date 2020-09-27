Vitae Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Vitae has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $52.37 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00025005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003502 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004246 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.