Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.25 ($2.25).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 103.80 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,553,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,860,484. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

