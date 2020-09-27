Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.60.

Vroom stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,821,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,816,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,550,000.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

